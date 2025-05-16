TikTok faced a widespread outage on Thursday, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing the app. According to Downdetector, over 33,000 outage reports were logged in the US alone, with issues beginning around 4 pm (US time) and peaking by 4:30 pm. Many users complained on X (formerly Twitter) that videos weren’t loading or the app wasn’t responding due to apparent server connection problems. By 5:30 pm, outage reports had dropped to around 13,000. TikTok has not yet released an official statement, and none of its main X accounts had addressed the disruption as of 6:15 pm. The platform currently has an estimated 2 billion users worldwide. TikTok Shutdown in US: ByteDance-Owned App Ban Results in 911 Calls Surge As Panic Grips Among Teens and Children.

TikTok Down

JUST IN - Reports of TikTok down worldwide — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 15, 2025

Having problems with #Tiktok? Downdetector users have been reporting problems since 4:20 PM EDT. https://t.co/j9ss1VtUSm RT if you are also having problems #Tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/jRxBM7neR4 — Downdetector (@downdetector) May 15, 2025

