Jaipur, April 22: The wedding pictures of celebrity IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande went viral on Thursday in which the couple is seen wearing white costumes. However, a picture of BR Ambedkar placed prominently during the wedding is catching the attention of netizens which is being linked to give a message of showing respect to him. Most of the social media users are writing Jai Bhim on these pictures.

The couple tied the knot with Ambedkar as a witness and promised to stay together for their lifetime. They are hosting a reception on Friday in Jaipur in a five-star hotel where many officers have been invited. Tina Dabi Gets Hitched: IAS Officer Tina Dabi Shares First 'After-Wedding' Picture With Husband Pradeep Gawande.

Dabi is presently Joint Secretary in the Finance Department. Her husband Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Rajasthan.

IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande's wedding happening according to Buddhist traditions conducted by Bhanteji with Picture of Babasaheb Ambedkar in traditional Buddhist Marriage attire Best Wishes to both of them#JaiBhim #नमोबुद्धाय@dabi_tina pic.twitter.com/a5VaV5pDQI — Prem Nakodre (@nakodre) April 25, 2022

Okay… taking of to Delhi. Little tired but feeling enthusiastic. Blue lighting with a portrait of Ambedkar was greatly inspiring. Hope this will inspire the Rajasthan. Abundance of joy & happiness to Dr Pradeep Gawande & off course to his partner in life Tina Dabi. My pic 2nd pic.twitter.com/eHrDZyGZBA — Nitin Meshram (@nitinsdmeshram) April 23, 2022

Many more congratulations to IAS couple 💐 💐 IAS Officers @dabi_tina And #pradeepgawande Wed In ‘Presence’ of BR Ambedkar. #JaiBhim pic.twitter.com/koyyukqegs — Ankit Kumar (@Ankitkr461) April 22, 2022

The two had announced their relationship on social media last month with an image on Instagram in which Tina Dabi wrote, "I am wearing the smile you gave me fiance", tagging her fiance.

Tina Dabi was earlier married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan who secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams. The couple got divorced in 2021. Tina Dabi is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam. She cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt.

