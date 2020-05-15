Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on May 15

Viral blog (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Good morning, people! It is yet another Friday, and we have lost the count of which day of self-quarantine we are now, at this moment. The stress is ongoing, but we must begin our day with positivity. To help you get out of the bed with a positive energy and full hopes, netizens are here with their best #FridayVibes. People have taken to social media, sharing #FridayMotivation and #FridayThoughts to start the day. Aside from the trending hashtags, we bring you the various topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens are and will be sharing in the coming hours, today, on May 15, 2020.

May 15 is marked as International Day of Families, which is an annual observation to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. Since the celebration will be virtual this year and it is more significant than ever, we are expecting various tweets and hashtags to be associated with the International Day of Families. In addition, there will be important information from around the world, including how the nations are dealing with the pandemic and some light-hearted Twitter moments to take our isolation blues away.

To know what the latest buzz on social media is and stay updated with the viral trends, stay in tuned with us. We will bring you all the information from the world of the internet. Happy Friday, everyone!