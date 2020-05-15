Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Prove Carry Minati Fans Are Damn Furious Over Removal of YouTube vs TikTok Roast Video

Carry Minati and Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

You are either living under a rock or probably on a social media break to be unaware of the Carry Minati vs Amir Siddiqui feud, which has taken an ugly turn. Carry Minati’s roast video titled “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” where he took TikTokers especially Amir Siddiqui to the task has been removed by YouTube adhering its harassment and cyberbullying guidelines policy. Now, this move on the part of the Google-owned video streaming platform has agitated netizens who are demanding the original video to be restored. They have taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to vent out their frustration. In fact, several hashtags such as #JusticeForCarry, #CarryMinati, #YouTubeVsTikTok are run in support of Indian comedian Ajey Nagar who runs the Carry Minati YouTube channel. Needless to point out but a large section of these reactions are funny memes and jokes aimed at Amir Siddiqui. CarryMinati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Video Removed Over YouTube’s Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy, Happy Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Go Viral!

After days of subtle tu, tu, main, main, the bad blood between YouTubers and TikTokers is out in the open for everyone to see. The reason has to be YouTube’s decision to pull down one of the most-liked videos on the platform over harassment and cyberbullying allegations. And this is not sitting down well with Carry Minati fans, who mind you are in huge numbers. They have gone all out in extending their support to Ajey Nagar who had shot to fame with his roast video. Let us check out some of the hilarious memes that Carry Minati fans are tweeting to take a dig at Amir Siddiqui and TikTok. Amir Siddiqui's Reply To Carry Minati's YouTube Vs TikTok Roast Video Gets Trolled With Funny Memes! Netizens Make Jokes on Spelling Mistake in His Campaign #AmirAgainstCyberBullying.

1. TikTokers to Amir: Kya Bigada Hai Re Humne Tera?

All TikTokers to amir siddiqui right now #carryminatitiktokroast pic.twitter.com/8jvB5LQ47D — Meghdeep Singh Chauhan (@MeghdeepChauhan) May 14, 2020

2. Bahut Mannat Maange Hai Iss Din Ke Liye

3. Darega Toh Nahi Naa

4. Carry Minati Fans Are Mad Furious

#justiceforcarry #carryminati Kuch chutiye Famous hogye bs Bhai ki ek Video se but unhe ye ni pta unki IZZAT PHUSSS × 100 hogyi🤣🤣#AmirSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/fbIjJFnNUb — Nishant Singh (@riotso_14) May 15, 2020

5. Shuruat Unhone Ki, Khatam Hum Karenge

6. Such Heist Game

7. Everyone Be Like

8. Memers Assemble

Memers when they come to know carry's video is no longer available on youTube - #carryminati #AmirAgainstCyberBullying pic.twitter.com/uQfFonXOqv — ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) May 14, 2020

9. Yeh Galti Nahi Gunaah Hai

10. Meanwhile, Moscow University Be Like

11. Yeh Game Abhi Aur Chalega

Honestly, the entire debate on who is better between YouTube and TikTok is earnestly futile. Like, why on earth would anyone want to compare two platforms that provide ample opportunity to everyone to thrive on. But two “celebs” in their own right, TikTok star Amir Siddiqui and YouTube sensation Carry Minati locked horns with each other. And this controversy has done these two wonders as people who did not care about their existence knows them now. Good job, Guys.