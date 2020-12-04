It's finally Friday, the last day of the week and people are a little too happy about the upcoming weekend. With it being the first weekend of December and Christmas month, people have quite some purchases to make. As some share their Christmas shopping plans on social media, others are posting their inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts. People are sharing their ideas using the hashtags #FridayFeeling and #FridayThoughts. Meanwhile, others are greeting people with Good Morning wishes. And some have begun posting funny memes, hilarious GIFs, latest tweets and Facebook posts and a lot more. Stay tuned with this live blog to be updated with everything happening on the internet.

December 4 marks various festivals and events across countries. It marks National Navy Day in India which is to honour and respect the naval forces, recognise the role and achievements. It also marks Santa's List Day when children make the list of gifts they expect from Santa Claus this year. It is also National Cookie Day in the United States when cookies, the loved food item is celebrated. People bake cookies at home on this day. Shops and cafes make variants of cookies and also offer discounts on it.

It marks International Cheetah Day which is observed to create awareness on protecting the wild cats and their habitats. It also marks World Wildlife Conservation Day which highlights the need for conservation. Meanwhile, we wish you a Happy Friday and a great weekend ahead. Also Happy December, we hope the new year brings in happiness and prosperity into your lives.