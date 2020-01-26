Two elephants in Russia escaped the circus and were spotted exploring the snowy streets of the city. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.Watch the video below: Three cats who were left alone in freezing cold were rescued by a man. Kendal Diwish couldn't believe his eyes when he saw kittens left alone to freeze in the minus temperatures in Alberta, Canada. One of the animals' tail was stuck in the snow. Kendal then poured hot coffee over it and rescued the kittens.Check Out The Facebook Post Below: Video of bicycle riders falling one-by-one on a ski slope has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip was shared on Twitter by famous basketball player Rex Chapman with the caption, "Ski slope. Bicycles. What could go wrong?"Here is the video: Ski slope. Bicycles.

What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/prLkijfDO7— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 24, 2020 The fattest kid in Indonesia, 13-year-old Arya Permana from Karawang, West Java who had captured media attention for his increasing body weight recently reduced it considerably. Arya who used to weigh 190kg is now 86kg. The journey of his amazing transformation is going viral on social media platforms.Watch The Video Below: Australia Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales. Also called Foundation Day or National Day of Australia, it is marked as an important date in Australian history. Meanwhile, Twitterati is extending wishes on Australian Day.Check Out the Tweets Here: Happy Australia Day on this gorgeous sunny day in Melbourne.



I'm firing up the BBQ full of meat, the beer will flow until dusk, and everyone will have a good time.



Australia Day is a day of celebration, not division.#AustraliaDay #AustraliaDay2020 #auspol pic.twitter.com/6cwmQOmqv5— Netz Melbourne (@netz_melb) January 25, 2020 Happy Australia Day! Happy Australia Day beautiful people. I have traveled all over this planet, and I can tell you that we live in the greatest country in the world! May God continue to shower us with; love, blessings, and prosperity. God bless Australia and all her people! #australiaday #melbourne pic.twitter.com/CiTe7nc8Mf— Mero (@merosamuel) January 25, 2020 On 71st Republic Day, people have taken to Twitter wishing each other on the national festival. Twitterati is posting messages and greeting with the hashtags #RepublicDayIndia, #RepublicDay2020, #71stRepublicDay, #VandeMataram, #गणतंत्रदिवस2020, #IndianRepublicDay and #JaiHind.Check out the tweets here: Happy Republic Day! #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/47t3uwI7t1— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 26, 2020 Happy Republic Day! INDIA is a nation where humanity has lived since https://t.co/qWY9GAwBTa is a country which is blessed with different religions,societies,cultures & languages all interplaying with each other in harmony.

PROUD OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY🇮🇳#RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/TKJsoIpqNb— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 26, 2020

It's finally the most loved day of the week. Sunday is here and social media users can't be happier. People have taken to social media platforms sharing their plans for the day. While some are sharing motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes, others are sending Good Morning wishes. Twitterati is sharing their thoughts with the hashtags #SundayMorning and #SundayThoughts. Meanwhile, January 26 marks Republic Day in India which witnesses varying events and programs. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything happening around the world.

January 26 also marks Family Literacy Week from Sunday to February 2. It also marks National Green Juice Day for the benefits attached. The day also marks the birthdays of Ravi Teja, Vijay Shankar, Kirat Bhattal and Sasha Banks. January 26 marks various events across the world. From viral videos, stories, tweets Instagram stories, Facebook posts, various things go viral on social media platforms in no time.

In the age of social media, it is almost difficult to ignore trending topics. The smallest of incidents happening in the corner of the village has the capacity to capture millions of hearts today. Social media platforms have become a commonplace to connect people and share their ideas. Be it new ventures or skill or ability, the platform helps people reach their audience in no time. Similarly, it has the ability to make and break the careers of people. Meanwhile, we wish everyone a Happy Sunday and hope you also get enough courage to sail into your Monday easily.