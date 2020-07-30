Happy Thursday people! We wish you a good morning and hope everyone is having a great day. People have taken to social media platforms sharing inspirational quotes and motivational messages using the hashtags #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts. Many are sharing the latest trending stories, viral videos, funny memes, hilarious GIFs, Instagram stories, Facebook posts, tweets and a lot more. As the day progresses, we promise to bring you everything that is trending on social media platforms.

July 30 marks various festivals and events around the day. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, also known as Pavitropana Ekadashi and Pavitra Ekadashi falls on this day. The day is devoted to Lord Vishnu. World Day against Trafficking in Persons also fall on this day. It is to "raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights". It also marks National Whistleblower Appreciation Day. In the United States, it marks Father-in-Law Day wherein people celebrate the dads of their spouses.

It also marks International Day of Friendship designated by the United Nations. It is to promote mutual understanding and love between world countries. July 30 is also celebrated as National Cheesecake Day and Chili Dog Day in the US. The day also marks birthdays of celebrities and popular figures across countries. Some of them include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lisa Kudrow, Sonu Nigam, Sonu Sood, James Anderson and Heinrich Klaasen.

