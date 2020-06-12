Good Morning, people! You just woke up to the final working day of this week, unless you are one of us, who might have to show up to work on weekends. Lockdown or no lockdown, the joy of approaching weekend is quite similar. Although there may not be any grand plan, as outdoor activities are a big no-no at this moment. Spending some time off work helps to regain your calm so that you can come back with great enthusiasm. In this blog, we will bring you the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing today, June 12.

With the beginning of the new day, #FridayThoughts and #FridayVibes are trending on social media. These are the hashtags that are traditional to accompany every day of the week. Netizens share Good Morning messages and greetings to help each other start the day with positivity. Besides, the information from all around the world is also updated on social media. Be it the George Floyd protests or the ongoing pandemic; all latest information is shared widely across the internet. Amid the stressful situation, there are also memes, jokes and viral videos that are shared across to lighten the mood in this stressful time.

To know what is keeping the netizens hooked, stay in tune with us. We will bring you all the updates and latest buzz from across social media. Happy Friday, everyone!