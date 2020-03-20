Twitter Users Share Tales of Courage of the Frontline Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus
As the coronavirus continues to spread, people who are out best defence to contain and mitigate this pandemic are also those who are at the higher risk of becoming the victim themselves. We are talking about the patient-facing healthcare workers. The physicians, nurses, emergency responders, food service workers, interpreters and everyone interacting with patients are all at higher risk. They are working round the clock, treating COVID-19 infected patients. How are they leading their life now? While we all are urged to stay back at home and maintain social distance, the medics are actively handling coronavirus cases. People on Twitter are sharing these tales of the courage of the frontline healthcare workers, as they risk to the deadly virus to treat patients. 'Applause for Care' Flash Mob in Amsterdam for Healthcare Professionals During Coronavirus Outbreak Wins Hearts on Twitter. 

Hospitals and clinics around the country face challenging decisions. They are speedily adjusting their standard operating procedures to meet the growing pandemic. The effect of increased work hours, the stress of having more patients per provider and concern of seeing patients who may be exposed, all play a significant role. They are isolating themselves from their loved ones too. It is a challenging time. Medics and their spouses and closed ones are sharing how their daily routine has been now, while battling the deadly virus. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart. 

The coronavirus cases are increasing. While China reports the second day in a row of no new domestic case, other countries have been hit harder. Residents in many nations are urged to stay home. According to the latest report, about 247,592 cases of COVID-19 are identified, and 10,064 people have died globally.