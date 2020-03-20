Twitter Users Share Tales of Courage of the Frontline Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

As the coronavirus continues to spread, people who are out best defence to contain and mitigate this pandemic are also those who are at the higher risk of becoming the victim themselves. We are talking about the patient-facing healthcare workers. The physicians, nurses, emergency responders, food service workers, interpreters and everyone interacting with patients are all at higher risk. They are working round the clock, treating COVID-19 infected patients. How are they leading their life now? While we all are urged to stay back at home and maintain social distance, the medics are actively handling coronavirus cases. People on Twitter are sharing these tales of the courage of the frontline healthcare workers, as they risk to the deadly virus to treat patients. 'Applause for Care' Flash Mob in Amsterdam for Healthcare Professionals During Coronavirus Outbreak Wins Hearts on Twitter.

Hospitals and clinics around the country face challenging decisions. They are speedily adjusting their standard operating procedures to meet the growing pandemic. The effect of increased work hours, the stress of having more patients per provider and concern of seeing patients who may be exposed, all play a significant role. They are isolating themselves from their loved ones too. It is a challenging time. Medics and their spouses and closed ones are sharing how their daily routine has been now, while battling the deadly virus. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

My spouse is a physician in the emergency dept, and is actively treating #coronavirus patients. We just made the difficult decision for him to isolate & move into our garage apartment for the foreseeable future as he continues to treat patients. (1/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

We have a 3 wk old newborn and 2 young kids and just can’t risk it. It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities. (2/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

I am in MD in DC. I go home through the garage, takeoff my scrubs, disinfect my lunch bucket and my shoes, and go directly to the shower, opening doors with cleaning wipes. If I get as much as a sniffle, I will also be banished to the basement room. Bless you, and best of luck. — KJBMD (@KimballBeck) March 17, 2020

My girlfriend is a doctor and today is her one day off this week. Where is she? The hospital, for an emergency meeting about COVID-19. The dedication of these people is like nothing else. Heroes. Everyone who can, go home, minimise contact and think of frontline staff. — Cam Robinson (@camfrazrob) March 19, 2020

My husband is on service treating pts w/ #COVID19 too. Here’s where he’s sleeping for the next month. Important for people to recognize how much healthcare workers are pouring their hearts into caring for pts & trying to keep their families safe. pic.twitter.com/91OFdHVuXu — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) March 17, 2020

My husband is an ER physician in St. Louis. He is isolating in this trailer—away from our three boys and me, indefinitely, due to #coronavirus. I will be trying to homeschool a first grader and two preschoolers by myself. We made him this poster today for his trailer. pic.twitter.com/dAUTdNtH8H — Stacy Smith (@stacyrsmith35) March 18, 2020

I wanted to take a minute to send a special thank you to everybody working on the front lines to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to hospital employees, healthcare workers, grocery store employees, emergency services and everybody who is doing their part. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xCg7aZj7vv — Dana White (@danawhite) March 19, 2020

The coronavirus cases are increasing. While China reports the second day in a row of no new domestic case, other countries have been hit harder. Residents in many nations are urged to stay home. According to the latest report, about 247,592 cases of COVID-19 are identified, and 10,064 people have died globally.