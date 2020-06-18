Twitter's Newest Voice Note Feature For iOS Users Gets Funny Meme Reactions, Netizens Crack Hilarious Jokes on Audio Tweets Flooding Their Timeline

A week after introducing the story format of fleets on Twitter, the microblogging platform has another feature, voice notes or audio tweets. As per the latest update for iOS users, a person can tweet up to 140 seconds of audio. The feature has been launched for a limited group of people and those who have it have obviously taken it to show off on Twitter. Those who don't have it yet have resorted to the funniest reactions with memes and jokes on them. Android users are demanding the feature access for them too via these jokes and memes, while other seem to be already tired of watching the voice notes on their Twitter timelines. Twitter Fleets Introduced in India, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes to New Snapchat Story-Like Feature.

According to the company, this new way aims to add a certain "human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice." So along with a tweet, one can also attach a voice note which can capture up to 140 seconds. Audio tweets can be added in original tweets as threads or even while replies or retweets. As those who have got access to it have started using and uploading voice notes on Twitter, others have resorted to memes, the favourite reactions to anything and everything these days. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter Voice Notes:

Couples With the Twitter Feature

Twitter couples in lockdown using voice notes pic.twitter.com/ZmQDouwSLR — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 18, 2020

Not Interested

I don't think I'll be listening to your voice notes on twitter. pic.twitter.com/nZDgTF5ARp — Japaneeswa (@CvuJapCawe) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Android Users

*Twitter made the voicenote only available for iPhone users* Android users: pic.twitter.com/7S0FNTFJiA — Ali Híngorjø (@lutafali2017) June 17, 2020

Android users after knowing that new #VoiceNote feature of Twitter is only for iOS users : pic.twitter.com/LXrPoGchSz — Antara 🇮🇳 (@memeholicbandi) June 18, 2020

Stop It

Alright I’m starting to get tired of all these damn voice notes on twitter already. pic.twitter.com/IVS8w6XQNE — ♔KingDave du ROSIER (@iAm_KingDave) June 18, 2020

Twitter for Some RN

Twitter to Android Users

Twitter giving voice recording for IOS users. #VoiceNote Android users - Hume bhi do ye feature Twitter - pic.twitter.com/URIX3gfLEa — S Ravind King (@sravindking) June 17, 2020

So Funny

me doing my first audio tweet pic.twitter.com/3PoUh16kyZ — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) June 17, 2020

Waiting For the Feature

Me because i don’t have the voice note feature yet . pic.twitter.com/CCd5KdscVh — Winston Balogun 🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@YoungPrince_) June 18, 2020

Many people are thus eagerly awaiting the feature on their phones so they can use it altogether. For those who have it and don't know how it works, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. There will be a record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice. It will appear with your tweet on others' timelines.

