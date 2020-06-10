Twitter Fleets Introduced in India, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes to New Snapchat Story-Like Feature

Are you tired of watching people's stories on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp Statuses? Now there's another application to have introduced a similar feature, microblogging site Twitter. The company had announced it months ago, but it has been rolled out in India in the latest update. The disappearing story-like feature hasn't really impressed the app users though, many of them have made it into funny memes and jokes. #Fleets, #TwitterFleets are among the top trends on Twitter this morning. Twitter Brings 'Fleets' to India, A Feature Similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories: Here's How to Use It.
For those who may not know, a fleet feature is like stories, where the tweets will disappear after 24 hours and there will be no option to retweet, like or comment on it. The feature in testing phase currently in Brazil and Italy has also been introduced in India last night. Those who have already grown tired of watching through people's stories, which are often the same thing on different platforms, are not really impressed by the fleets feature. It has now become a target of several funny memes and jokes on Twitter.
Check Funny Memes on Twitter Fleets:
People Right Now
*Twitter : We’re testing a new feature called Fleets*
Everyone rn - pic.twitter.com/oqSxlUnxs8
— Shivam (@iamshiv144) June 10, 2020
Where is the Edit Button?
Twitter:- look we have #fleets now.
Instagram:- great but do you have "edit tweet" feature?
Twitter:- pic.twitter.com/vxrBrPKibh
— Memeswalebande (@memeswalebande_) June 10, 2020
Won't Be Surprising
Year 2022:Ms Excel now supports stories#fleets pic.twitter.com/iublZjgw3q
— Teja (@Rt7778) June 10, 2020
Why?
*Twitter introduced new feature * #fleets
Le everyone : pic.twitter.com/Dmq6MaH4ir
— Divya (@divyasaxena08) June 10, 2020
The Day's Not Far
The way Twitter is implementing all the features of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, that day is not far when my uncle and bua will comment on my #fleets pic.twitter.com/dBcGg2OPWa
— Mithology (@TheMithology) June 10, 2020
But Change is Constant
After seeing #fleets on twitter
Me to twitter: pic.twitter.com/DGEzJkusFg
— Unmil Hathi (@UnmilHathi) June 10, 2020
Difference Between
Difference between story status and #fleets pic.twitter.com/dDbFe4FDLO
— ʝɛɛȶʊ (@KhiladiJeetu) June 10, 2020
Hahaha
Facebook, Instagram, twitter be like: pic.twitter.com/RYzf8zUyq8
— PARIYO (@pariyo_18) June 10, 2020
To Those Who Are Using Fleets
Me to those who are posting their photos in #fleets.. pic.twitter.com/nZbzcrehas
— Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) June 10, 2020
Meanwhile, Twitter Lovers Be Like...
When Twitter add #Fleets pic.twitter.com/CYE4hGuS89
— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) June 9, 2020
People have also expressed displeasure through their jokes about not having an edit button, something which Twitterati has been demanding from many months. Fleets is currently in the testing phase, let us see if it stays. Meanwhile, you can just enjoy the memes on it, which will continue to make you laugh for more than a day.