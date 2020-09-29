After Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga, Tyler Posey announced his debut on OnlyFans in the most erotic way. She shared an XXX-tra hot nude video of himself strumming his guitar. The “Teen Wolf” started off his OnlyFans account on Instagram on Monday. In the viral video, he was singing a made-up ditty about the subscription site. “Welcome to my OnlyFans. I play guitar in my bare ass. Hang with me and we’ll be best friends,” he sang and captioned the video with: “I did it. Join me ;)"

"I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans. I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans", Posey said in a statement released to Page Six.

Most sex workers, erotic influencers and XXX celebs aren't happy with celebs who are already well-established joining the subscription-based website. They consider it their turf and do not agree with famous people joining OnlyFans. However, some of them are supportive of these celebs. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie have joined this platform, raking a lot of money.

Recently sex workers expressed their anger at Bella Thorne after OnlyFans changed its payments and tipping policies, soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out. XXX celebs are blaming Bella Thorne to snatching away their turf. They say that it is because of her that OnlyFans took such a step. Even though OnlyFans made it clear that the decision wasn't made based on one celebs income, sex workers don't seem to get any happier.

OnlyFans is unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is a little more personal.

