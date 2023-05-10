Mumbai, May 10: The pursuit between two fighter planes and a mile-wide fleet of 1,900 mph UFOs was captured on radar, and defence officials are now analysing the data regarding it. An astonishing chase of up to 12 mysterious aircraft flying in tandem over the US state of Texas was reportedly seen by up to 300 people 15 years ago.

However, the military's highest command refused to recognise the occurrence or provide any information on what the F-16s were pursuing. The US Air Force first denied having any planes in the vicinity at the time. Giant UFO-Shaped Cloud Spotted Hovering Over Turkey! The Colorful ‘Surreal Sight’ Confounds Citizens; Watch Viral Video.

Then it said there had been an error in internal communications and planes had been close to the outlying village of Stephenville when a large number of residents reported the chase.

The enormous line of fluorescent orbs that was blasting away from the planes and making moves that were unmatched by any man-made aircraft, however, was still ignored by military officials.

Radar film from January 8, 2008, the night of the incident, was obtained by UFO investigators via Freedom of Information legislation. They discovered the UFOs showed on radar when the planes followed them.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office is presently investigating 510 close encounters involving military personnel and unexplained objects on behalf of the US Defence Department. The recently released National Geographic series ‘UFOs: Investigating The Unknown’ confirmed its existence.

Christopher Mellon, a former US deputy assistant secretary of military for intelligence, called the sighting ‘very intriguing’ in the show. Eyewitness Policeman Lee Roy Gaten claimed that as he stepped out of his car, he noticed 10 to 12 glowing orbs. UFO Sightings: US Authorities Tracking More Than 650 Potential UFOs, Says Pentagon.

He claimed that flying objects were travelling quite swiftly before stopping and suddenly taking off. The F-16s sped passed him a little while later.

