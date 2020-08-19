An Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) was spotted flying over the skies of Sydney in Australia on Wednesday morning. People living in NSW south coast to Sydney took to social media sharing images and videos of the lights in the sky. People said that they weren't sure if it is a satellite or a UFO. As the images began to circulate, it was later understood that the sighting was Elon Musk's recent Starlink satellite constellation launch by SpaceX. But Twitterati said that it indeed looked like a UFO. US Pentagon to Reveal UFO Findings Of Unexplained Alien 'Vehicles Not Made on This Earth' to The Public.

The satellite was the SpaceX's 100th successful launch and 11th as part of the Starlink mission to create a global high-speed internet service. Some Twitter users wrote that it looked as if the object was "marching through the sky". Another thought that it looked like a space station. A Twitter user Keith Mayoh from England who could also see the light, posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "In garden about an hour ago and saw an object floating across the sky west>east. Too slow for a plane, no sound, sun glimmered off it. Could be a weather balloon def, not a kids balloon but looked oblong. Seemed to slow down at one point. Mrs saw it too." World UFO Day 2020: Mysterious Sightings of UFOs and Alien Theory Speculations This Year.

UFO Spotted in Sydney Skies:

In garden about an hour ago and saw an object floating across the sky west>east. Too slow for a plane, no sound, sun glimmered off it. Could be a weather balloon def not a kids balloon but looked oblong. Seemed to slow down at one point. Mrs saw it too. #WHATTHEFUCKISTHATTHING?! pic.twitter.com/jM4Yh6vhF4 — Keith Mayoh (@KeithMayoh) August 18, 2020

After the successful launch, all 58 Starlink satellites will now slowly disburse and join 600 others already in orbit. More Starlink launches are expected and the next one may be on or after October 23. SpaceX plans to launch at least 2,200 satellites over the next five years for s global broadband service covering remote areas of the world.

