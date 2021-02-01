As the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget 2021 on the floor of Parliament on February 1, netizens cannot help but share out funny memes and jokes. Right fro middle-class jokes and reactions of commerce students. This budget is said to be "never seen before" union budget. Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the budget for the third time as Finance Minister. After the Coronavirus epidemic, this budget is considered very important. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that many mini budgets were introduced during the coronavirus pandemic. Union Budget 2021-22: Rs 64,180 Crore Worth PM Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana Announced to Upgrade Healthcare Infrastructure.

Who will get what from the budget and how many good things are coming up for Middle-class people, this information will only be known by the afternoon but until then we can laugh out loud at the funny memes and jokes that are going viral on social media! This will be the ninth budget presented under the Modi government, including an interim budget. Check out these funny memes and joke that are going viral about the Union Budget 2021.

Union Budget 2021- Funny Memes & Jokes:

When everyone is making meme on Budget and you didn't understood a single thing- pic.twitter.com/Gmui48AwSw — sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡||Guri Stan (@Shivu_Memes) February 1, 2021

Commerce Students watching budget : pic.twitter.com/YBO1diiGtn — Commerce Memes (@commercewalo) February 1, 2021

Na memes smjh Aa rahe na budget 😭😥 pic.twitter.com/9fixVruD8P — 𝐁𝖍𝖚𝖒𝖎𝖐𝖆 🎎🌚 (@shinde_says19) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021 Am I the only one, who is waiting for memes on budget 2021! pic.twitter.com/6MbrNuqS9s — Tweet heist (@tweetheist) February 1, 2021

This budget is presented at a time when the country is coming out of the COVID-19 crisis. It is expected to broaden the rules for increasing employment generation and rural development, the generous allocation for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of average taxpayers and attracting foreign tax.

