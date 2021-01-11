New Delhi, January 11: Where there is unity, there is strength. The quote has inspired many but not like villagers from Nagaland's Phek district. Around 100 locals from Kutsapo village recently rescued a truck that fell into a deep gorge using ropes. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 1 Killed, 16 Injured as Minibus Falls into Gorge in Manipur.

In the clip, hundreds of villagers from Kutsapo are seen pulling the truck that fell into a deep gorge. With several ropes tied to the truck, locals lined in different directions and pulled the vehicle from the slope.

Kutsapo Villagers Come Together to Pull Truck Out:

There is strength, beauty and power in unity! With a short prayer for strength, villagers of kutsapo, #Nagaland pulls up truck! Watch 05.05min video video - https://t.co/AKlfr57cyu pic.twitter.com/XoSr55oKSh — Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) January 10, 2021

According to reports, the incident took place about three days ago. “Since we had no machine, we decided to call all men from the village to help pull the truck,” Kutsapo village council chairman Zashevezo Rhakho told EastMojo.

The carrier truck loaded with ginger was en route to Dimapur when it met with an accident. In the incident, driver and others onboard the truck escaped with minor injuries.

