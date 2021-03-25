The world "unworried" which in general term means tension-free is going viral on social media for all the weird reasons. So apparently, Google translate shows the translation of "unworried" as "Avivaahit" (अविवाहित) which means unmarried, giving netizens ample opportunity to make those old sexist jokes that stress how marriage is the root of all problems. While it was initially shared by Pinstorm marketer, Mahesh Murthy to point out the glitch, it soon became the butt of all jokes. Murthy shared the screenshot with the caption that read: "Google probably needs Hindi-speaking linguists and AI/ML engineers". Google Translation of 'God Bless You' in Hindi to 'Assalam Alaikum' Rectified After Twitterati Points Out the Error.

Unworried Means 'Avivaahit' aka Unmarried Google Translate Glitch:

Google probably needs Hindi-speaking linguists and AI/ML engineers :-) pic.twitter.com/59613W0Fw5 — Mahesh Murthy (@maheshmurthy) March 25, 2021

Netizens have started making jokes and memes saying that Google is wise and knows that to be "unworried" one must be "unmarried". Some of the jokes are borderline sexist BUT overall netizens are having a field day. You must take a look at some of the best reactions and jokes that people are making about this Google Translate glitch:

@Google @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoogleTrends The AI understands marriages better than humans themselves 😂 But honestly, how can Unworried mean Avivahit (Unmarried) in Hindi ? pic.twitter.com/3IsVIkS24b — روح ال امين (@ruhulaminfakara) March 25, 2021

Okay

Finally @GoogleIndia found the correct meaning of unworried in Hindi अविवाहित means Unmarried 😂 Well done 👏🏻 you showed the reality that unmarried are unworried as well 😋#Google #India pic.twitter.com/PT9p8g7Xke — The backpacker (@crazyCancer_ian) March 25, 2021

LOL

Apparently in all Indian Languages

Yaarige gottu, wrong translation. Unmarried na unworried andkondide, even in kannada 😛 pic.twitter.com/wELY3dxe3o — Guru v5.5™ (@Kiraataka) March 25, 2021

Well, the meme is now going viral but many people are also taking this opportunity to point out other glitches that have been an issue with Google Translate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).