A 42-year-old man in the United States won a lawsuit against his parents who destroyed his pornography collection worth $25,000. 42-year-old David Werking sued his parents Beth and Paul after they threw his sex toys and pron collection from their home in Grand Haven in Michigan. He said more than 400 VHS tapes and 1,600 DVDs were thrown away. The parents will now have to pay damages to their son; the amount is yet to be decided. Werking has a detail of money he spent on porn, most of which was from the 80s and 90s. He is now demanding triple that amount as 'wanton destruction of property'. British Man Who Had Sex with Pet Chicken While His Wife Made X-Rated Videos of the Horrific Act Jailed for 3 Years.

US district judge Paul Maloney ruled in favour of Werking who said his parents did not have the right to throw his collection. Werking had moved to his parents' house after a divorce. He had returned home for 10 months in 2016 before moving in Muncie in Indiana. However, when his parents sent his belongings to the new house, he noticed that some of his VHS tapes, magazines and sex toys estimated $25,000 were missing.

His parents said they had told their son he could not bring pornography to their home and if they found, it would be destroyed. They kept some of the pornography which they described as 'the worst of the worst', in a safety deposit over concerns of it being illegal. However, police who reviewed it said that it was not illegal.

In a mail, Paul wrote of his son saying, "I do not possess your pornography. It is gone. It has been either destroyed or disposed of. I may well have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don't have it, it is gone. Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines. We counted twelve moving boxes full of pornography plus two boxes of 'sex toys' as you call them. We began that day the process of destroying them and it took quite a while to do so."

The email has instances of when Paul used to sell porn to younger boys at school. The father also mentions how Paul's wife who had to kick him out of the house after 10 years of abuse. He further writes, "David, I find your whole attitude toward women to be very disturbing. Women are not objects for you to masturbate with, they are people created by God just as you were and should be treated with respect and dignity." Women Choose Porn & Alcohol and Men Turn to Chocolate to Cope with the Coronavirus Stress, Says New Study Debunking Stereotypical Gender Behaviors.

In an email to his dad, he wrote, "There's plenty of porn on the internet if you want to watch that Dad. Try youporn or xhamster. Believe me, I know you need it with mom around. I needed it with Mary around. Meanwhile, for me, there are college girls out there waiting to be made into women."

Judge Maloney was quoted as saying, "There is no question that the destroyed property was David's property. Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property." Meanwhile, Werking's parents said they had the right to act as they had warned him not to bring pornography into the house Werking and his parents will have to file written submissions outlining the total damages until February. David's attorney, Miles Greengard, says his client should receive treble damages under his claim of conversion of property.

