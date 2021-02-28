Social media and its hilarious line of content can never have any end! Each day, Tweetverse find something or the other, to laugh out loud. However, this time, it is not any funny meme template but a scene from Netflix hit, Ginny & Georgia. Whether you have watched the show or not, the particular clip tickles the funny bones of netizens and even reminds some about the mythical vagina dentata. How? The clip shows the girl using a toothbrush vibrator to masturbate, and the end of the video is making people lose their mind.

Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia is bright and fun, and it is a show about a witty and charming mother-daughter duo taking on the world. While there is a separate debate about its major commonalities with Gilmore Girls series, this one scene from the new dramedy is what people can’t unsee! The clip shows Ginny using an electronic toothbrush that is powered by her mom’s vibrator battery to masturbate. That was supposed to be a major breakthrough for the show as it was the first time Ginny tried to masturbate; the short clip is going viral for a whole different reason. 6 Things You Should Never Put Into Your Vagina to Masturbate!

So, before Ginny puts the electronic toothbrush inside her vagina, the bristles seemed fine, just as new. But after a quick use, the strands lost all the stiffness, and the brush head was torn out. This is what making people go, “Whaaat????” Some even hilariously compared it to the mythical vagina dentata—a folk tale about the toothed vagina that exists in virtually every culture.

Watch the Viral Video:

Check Reactions!

Pun-Intended!

It was hongry pic.twitter.com/n1a1jn7ozS — Pokémon Legends Stan Account (@sagiterrorsquad) February 28, 2021

The Show!

ginny & georgia. it’s on netflix — aries. (@kaukhet) February 28, 2021

People Can't Stop Laughing!

Well, Never Mind!

now why would they- you know what nevermind I cant pic.twitter.com/sGvf58s8Wa — Jalina (@MsJalina) February 28, 2021

Totally!

It’s giving Vagina Dentata pic.twitter.com/0PCyxJjK2H — 𝓢𝔀𝓸𝓸𝓹 𝓑𝓪𝓷𝓰 (@breezyahhh) February 28, 2021

Once You See It, You Just Can't

What the * did I just see?!! Now I can't unsee it! — Jacqueline Sergiosdottir (@sergiosdottir) February 28, 2021

Hahaha

Seems So!

Isn’t it funny? While the scene could be significant for the show, netizens found their way to LOL! Keeping the jokes aside, it was unhygienic and not safe. Putting an electric toothbrush inside yourself, and turning it on, you might scratch and inflame your tissues. Besides, if it’s a used toothbrush, you are opening yourself to even more irritation and bacteria.

