Vietnam Introduces First Rice ATM for Underprivileged Citizens Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, View Pics

Rice ATM in Vietnam (Photo Credits: @LunaOi_VN/ Twitter)

Vietnam is reportedly coping well with coronavirus, the deadly disease that has created mayhem across the world. To date, Vietnam has had no fatalities as a result of the pandemic. There are a total of 257 cases in the Asian country. Vietnam is winning praises again for providing free rice ATMs for underprivileged citizens. In one go, a person is allowed to take 3kg rice from the ATM. This is a unique step and more significant way to curb the spread as well as look after the citizens’ basic need. Photos of the Rice ATM has surfaced on social media, showing individuals standing in queue, maintaining distance and collecting their share, one after another. Shashi Tharoor Shares How to Maintain Physical Distance Between Shopkeeper & Customer When Buying Essential Commodities Amid Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Vietnamese government is actively campaigning for social distancing so that citizens do not contract the deadly virus. With over 200 cases, the country is heavily focusing on measures that are within its control to flatten the curve. Vietnam has also stopped public transportation services including flights until April 15, 2020. Now with the installation of its first Rice ATM, the country is winning praises again. People have taken to social media, sharing details of how the ATM works.

View Pics:

Hanoi, Vietnam just had the first rice ATM. This time, instead of pushing the button by hands, people will use their feet as a safer solution. A person can get 3kg (6 pounds) of rice from this ATM everytine the button was pushed. pic.twitter.com/119YB44BDy — DoTheImpossible😤Luna (@LunaOi_VN) April 11, 2020

As per reports, a company called PHGLock created the rice ATM. To get the free rice, residents only need to press the active button once at the ATM. They are even maintaining social distance while waiting in the queue. A person will not have to provide any identity but write their names before collecting it. This was done to prevent people from taking rice more than once a day. The Rice ATM is specifically for the underprivileged.

Here Are More Pics:

To prevent greedy people from coming and taking the free rice many times a day, now everyone have to write down their names before getting it. People with nice motorbikes are also not allowed to take any rice. This is to protect real poor people and stop wealthy greedy ones. pic.twitter.com/nzpiMrgIra — DoTheImpossible😤Luna (@LunaOi_VN) April 11, 2020

Isn’t it an innovative move? With its immediate response to the deadly virus and focus on the basic need of the citizens, the country is undoubtedly teaching many vital lessons that the rest of the world should note down.