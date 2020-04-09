Virgin Again! Netizens Are 'Regaining Virginity' Because of No Sex During Quarantine! Funny Memes and Horny Tweets Go Viral Amid Lockdown

Virginity growing back memes (Photo Credits: Twitter and File Image)

We are going to be quarantined for quite some time now. It already feels like ages but you can't do much about it. The coronavirus pandemic is still on and is taking lives, there is nothing better you can do right now than to stay at home. For people who are not quarantined with their partners will know the pain of not being able to have sex. Yes! Just straight up, right there. Sex is important and not getting any is no great news. But Twitter is a place that has no filter, people are making jokes on how their virginities are growing back during quarantine and we can't stop laughing.

The tweets are actually bringing people together because most of the people feel in the same way! But the results are simply hilarious. This is reminding us of the days without sex meme trend, remember? Where people were sharing the funniest reactions to not being able to have sex in days! Check out the best virginity regain memes and jokes:

day 24 of quarantine. i think my virginity is starting to grow back. — rachel anderson (@racheltweetsnow) April 9, 2020

My virginity must grow back after dis quarantine done 😴 legible fi be a virgin again 🤞🏽 — bigben (@bigbenmuziq) April 8, 2020

all our virginity’s about to grow back after all this — kayyyleeeann (@kayyyleeeann) April 2, 2020

My virginity is starting to grow back! I need some action anything pls pic.twitter.com/cJH2J0v8BX — socialist baddie 🥵 (@BaddieSocialist) April 6, 2020

everyone quarantined without a partner is gonna have their virginity grow back by the time we're out — miasma (@magmapuddle) March 26, 2020

While this is not exactly what you want to hear RN but the NYC sex memo says, you are your best sexual partner currently aka MASTURBATE. You can even try something called Masturbation meditation. Whatever you do keep in mind the WHO hygiene tips. While people who are quarantined with their partners really need space, people who are either quarantined alone or with their family are sharing horny during quarantine memes and jokes. Whatever you do, DON'T step out of your house!