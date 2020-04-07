What Is Masturbation Meditation? Here's Why You Must Try This Therapeutic Sexual Practice to Find Your Erogenous Zones

Maturbation Meditation (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

There is so much you can do with your sex life if you are not quarantined with your romantic partner amid the coronavirus outbreak lockdown. With no physical contact being allowed, you are your best sexual partner. However, you can really use this time to explore what you really like when it comes to sex. Or more precisely, what your genitals really like! For most of us, masturbation at the end of a regular day is reading orgasm, somehow turning ourselves on to let it flow and release the sexual tension, but understanding your sexuality goes beyond that. From Clitoral to Anal, Here Are the Types of Orgasms You Didn't Know Existed!

What are the things you don't know about your erogenous zones? What turns you on and what doesn't, how many times can your multiple orgasms go? So many questions and one answer- Masturbation Meditation. Let's discuss. Coconut Oil as Lube for Masturbation: Is It Safe to Use This 'Natural Lubricant' During Self-Stimulation?

What Is Masturbation Meditation? Its Benefits

Masturbation Meditation as the name suggests is a form of mindfulness activity that is obtained by self-stimulation without the end goal being an orgasm. It is a way to meditate while masturbating. However, unlike the traditional way of masturbation, this mindfulness practice increases awareness of your erogenous zones and what is pleasurable for you. You don't just start a XXX porn video and start masturbating, in this case, you slow it down and explore without the intention of orgasming. Here are some of its benefits:

You know exactly what works for you.

You are not stressed why you are not orgasming, because the big-O is not your goal.

You don't need a partner

You become more self-aware in terms of your sexuality.

You become more self-confident.

It relaxes your mind.

The pleasure lasts for a long time

This is the best time for you to try out masturbation meditation because you really have a lot of time at hand and no plans to make! However, make sure that you maintain all the hygiene practices and also the guidelines laid down by WHO to prevent COVID-19.