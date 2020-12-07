Christmas is two weeks away but the excitement for it has already begun. From decorating Christmas trees in the most unique way to planning for virtual celebrations, the vibes for the festive season have begun. And while every little one awaits their Santa Claus bearing gifts for them, the tradition of elf on the shelf has begun. Pictures of these elf toys, some amusing, some totally bizarre to even some X-rated ones have been shared online. And we totally get it, if you do not know what this buzz is all about. So here we tell you more details about the Elf on the Shelf Christmas tradition and how some people are celebrating it. 'Tis the Season to be Safe! Christmas Tree 2020 Decorations See Facemasks, Toilet Papers and Hand Sanitizers as Xmas Ornaments Amid The Pandemic (See Pics).

What is Elf on The Shelf Tradition?

Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas toy which emerges from a Children's story book that goes as back as 2005. This elf is said to be Santa Claus's scout that keeps a watch on the children and reports back to him whether the kids have been good or naughty. If they have been good, Santa gives them good presents, something that works wonderfully for children. So parents bring in an elf toy and place him at different spots in the house, before the little children wake up. Kids are not supposed to touch the elf, or all its 'magic' vanishes and they get no presents.

The tradition soon went viral and grew into a merchandise in itself across UK and the US. So now days before Christmas, pictures of elf on the shelf are posted online. And it is not just the kids, but the older adults are enjoying their version of these toys too. So pictures of the "Elf on the Shelf" toys are posted online. How to Play Secret Santa 2020 Virtually? Simple Ways to Host The Christmas Game Online and Still Enjoy The Festive Gifting Spirit.

Check Pictures of 'Elf on The Shelf' Toys Ahead of Christmas 2020:

This Elf's in Quarantine

My sister wins elf on the shelf for 2020 @HF_MrsMcCallan 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/L6xRXEe19I — Chris white (@mrcwhite86) November 30, 2020

Cute!

This year we have the cutest Elf on the Shelf ❤️ Day 1: 🎄🧻 pic.twitter.com/pGlhQhY6s6 — 𝕞𝕠𝕞𝕞𝕒 𝕟𝕒𝕥 (@_mommanat) December 1, 2020

Doggo's Doing The Elf Here

My own little elf on the shelf 😂 pic.twitter.com/qXUfqEuESS — Hilary O’ Connor (@hilary_oc) December 1, 2020

Someone's a Naughty Kid

So we're doing Elf on the Shelf at work.... pic.twitter.com/LAjNFvGN7b — Sam 👽 (@Sam_theginger) December 1, 2020

Horror Edition

Elf on the Shelf but make it horror pic.twitter.com/sSiGBmgcph — Oriana Nichelle (@OrianaNichelle) December 6, 2020

Yoda is The Elf

I'm skipping Elf on the Shelf this year. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/oTk6xcyoex — Geeky Waffle (@Geeky_Waffle) December 1, 2020

Adorable!

Y’all, my parents have been having fun with elf on the shelf for years, they do the most craziest ideas with him every year to my brother and I.... this is what I woke up to this morning 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p795ZmL7yH — Michaela 🧜🏻‍♀️🦄 (@MichaelaAMess) December 6, 2020

Some have also posted pictures of their cats as taking the role of their elves. Are you playing this game this time around? People's elves are out and some rightly 'quarantined' for the season before its time for Christmas. We wish all our readers, Merry Christmas 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).