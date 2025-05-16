Dubai, May 16: US President Donald Trump received a grand traditional welcome during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, the final leg of his three-nation Gulf tour. At Qasr Al Watan, the UAE’s presidential palace, Trump was greeted by a ceremonial performance featuring dozens of women dressed in flowing white gowns. The striking visuals of the women flipping their long, dark hair side to side while chanting poetry have gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity worldwide. This culturally rich performance took place as Trump walked between two rows of performers. His visit also included announcements of bilateral deals worth USD 200 billion and commitments to enhance cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The captivating hair-flipping ritual is a traditional dance known as Al-Ayyala, a heritage art form recognised by UNESCO. Originating in north-western Oman and widely practiced across the UAE, Al-Ayyala is a ceremonial performance that symbolises unity and strength. Traditionally, men participate by forming two rows facing each other, holding swords or bamboo sticks to simulate a battle scene. They chant poetry and rhythmically move their heads and weapons to the beat of drums. Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Visit: UAE Welcomes US President With Air Force Jet Escort, Repeats Grand Gesture Seen During PM Narendra Modi's April Visit (Watch Video).

Hair-Flipping Dancers Welcome Donald Trump To UAE

The welcome ceremony in UAE continues! 🇺🇸🇦🇪

This is a hair dance native to the gulf. Historically done privately in all female environments but more recently becoming used as a symbol of gulf culture like in music videos and events.

In the UAE, women also actively participate by standing in front, dramatically flipping their hair from side to side in sync with the music. The dance is commonly performed at weddings and festive occasions, and it reflects the inclusive nature of Emirati culture. Donald Trump’s Air Force One Gets Honorary Escort by Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 Fighter Jets As It Arrives in Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

Trump’s welcome underlines the importance of cultural diplomacy. His visit to the UAE not only focused on economic and strategic ties but also highlighted local traditions.

