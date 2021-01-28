Does alien exist? Whether we find that answer or not, we sure have someone on our very own planet whose obsession to look like an alien, is leaving people startled. Anthony Loffredo, a Frenchman who wants to be a ‘black alien’ has crossed all levels of body modifications. He removed his upper lip and nose and covered his entire body, including his eyeballs in tattoos. You thought that’s insane? Well, in a reptilian twist, Loffredo also had his tongue split. The 'black alien’s photos on Instagram, videos and more has gone viral on social media, and in no time, he saw a spike in his number of followers too, especially after his alien look made international headlines. So, who is Anthony Loffredo? In this article, we will know more about the man whose pics has shocked internet users.

Body modification, such as elf ears or horn-like implants under the skin is pretty common, other things might still be questionable and therefore only available for some hardcore body mod fanatics. We have seen instances in the past where people would go to any length to display their obsession. There are women who spent a huge amount to look like a real-life Barbie. Again, we have Andrea Ivanova, from Bulgaria who went out of her way to get about 20 lip injections, claiming that she has the ‘biggest lips’ in the world. There are many trends in the world of body transformation which seems unreal, and Anthony Loffredo’s modification is equally shocking.

Who is Anthony Loffredo?

Anthony Loffredo is a 32-year-old man from France. Famously known as the ‘black alien’ on social media, he has split his tongue, removed his upper lip and nose and covered his entire body with tattoos, including his eyeballs. His Instagram account, @the_black_alien_project has pictures of his physical alterations.

Pic of Black Alien!

Body Modification Fanatic!

The modifications to become an alien look-alike reportedly started when he was 24 years old. Since then, the ‘black alien’ has had several alternations, with the latest being cutting a piece of his nose and slicing his top lip. He revealed that he struggles to talk, since he sliced his upper lip.

He Sliced His Upper Lip

In 2017, Loffredo was interviewed for a French newspaper, Midi Libre, where he said that he had passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body. “I love getting into the shoes of a scary character. I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets … I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself,” he was quoted in the outlet.

Transformation!

He did not reveal where he had the creative work done, but in every Instagram post, the ‘black alien’ notes the percentage of transformation he has reached. To all of our surprise, he is currently at 20%, which means we have yet to see what more is to come!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).