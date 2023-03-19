Pips Bunce’s name comes forth as news of Credit Suisse shares slumping down. Amid the banking crisis in the US, the Swiss lender also finds it in financial turmoil. Pips Bunce is a non-binary, genderfluid banking executive who works as a senior director at Credit Suisse. They serve as the Head of Global Markets Core Engineering Strategic Programs and is an active advocate of LGBTQ rights. Working in the IT industry for more than 2 decades, they have worked in reputed firms such as Goldman Sachs, UBS, British Telecom and the Bank of England. Gender Neutral Pronouns: When to Use ‘He/Him’, ‘She/Her’ or ‘They/Them/Theirs’ in Your Social Media Bio.

Pips Bunce now serves as the Director and head of Global Markets Core Engineering Strategic Programs which involves them in critical IT initiatives whilst heading a global team. They also co-lead the LGBT & Ally program at Credit Suisse. They organise several activities to foster LGBT inclusivity within the workplace. Who Is Jeffrey Marsh and Why Is This TikTok Star Facing Netizens' Ire? Here's Everything About Controversial Non-Binary Social Media Influencer.

Pips Bunce’s activism has been recognised as an influencer in diversity and inclusion through several awards in the financial sector. They were recently featured in the Rainbow Honours initiative by the Bank of London. Bunce has been raising awareness about creating more inclusive spaces and preventing discrimination. The other issues they have spoken about include pay parity and gender equality and frequently visit large conferences to hold talks. One of the coveted awards also includes ‘champions of women in business’ by Financial Times. They were also listed in the Top 10 Inspiring Leaders at the British LGBT Awards.

They are married for over 23 years and have two children. In an interview, they revealed that they knew they were “different” since the age of four. However, they waited until their career at Credit Suisse, when they announced coming out publicly. Pips' journey had been recognised by the British Diversity Award as well.

