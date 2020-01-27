Shikara New Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Captures the Tragic Struggle of Kashmiri Pandits Exiled From Their State in 1990 (Watch Video)

Shikara Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Fox Star Hindi)

After hitting the headlines for its sensitive content with the first trailer, the second trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara has now been released. The film, introducing newbies Sadia and Aadil Khan, tells the story of around 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits who had to flee the Valley in a mass exodus in 1990. Shikara has been largely shot in Kashmir. The film is being promoted as a story of a love that remains through 30 years of exile. It shows how 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India and how it affected the people. The new trailer showcases how the film's protagonists get entangled in this tragedy. Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Movie On Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits Looks Heartbreaking (Watch Video).

The trailer showcases how the situation worsened in Kashmir, forcing Kashmiri Pandits to leave their homes. It also showcases some archival footage from the actual incident with a clip featuring then Pakistan Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto in news piece. The film comes six months after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Check Out the Trailer of Shikara Here:

Shikara marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra's return to direction after a hiatus of 13 years. His previous directorial Bollywood film was Eklavya: The Royal Guard, which released in 2007. The music of Shikara has been composed by A R Rahman. The film is all set to hit screens on February 7, 2020. Twitterati Calls for Boycott on Shikara After Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Compares Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits To Fallout Between Two Friends.

Recently, the film's director Vidhu Vinod Chopra received a lot of flak for his comments on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits when he tried to convey the intent of his film. Chopra spoke about the film being a way of saying people needed to move from what happened 30 years ago and compared it to a situation of two friends having a fallout and forgiving together years later. This irked netizens who recently called for a boycott on the film.