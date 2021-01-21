Americans are rejoicing to have Joe Biden sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America. As everyone tuned in for the big day from their respective homes, the outfits of the powerful ladies of the evening stood out, for sharing shades of same colour- Purple. Vice President Kamala Harris, former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton wore shades of purple for the big day. But there was definitely more than just coincidence to their choice of outfits - a sense of unity and bipartisanship. Netizens too noticed that purple stood out at one of the most important events in US history. Several people had their own theories too.

Kamala Harris rocked a deep purple outfit that was designed by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, African American designers. Michelle Obama wore a head-to-toe mulberry purple outfit with a long coat, pants, matching top, and a statement gold belt by Sergio Hudson. Hillary Clinton also chose a shade of purple too maybe, a little closer to violet. She wore a pantsuit by Ralph Lauren. And, she had rocked the same colour in her concession speech in 2016 too. Kamala Harris Top Fashion Moments: Pantsuits, Sports Shoes & Confidence, Here's How Vice President-Elect's Sartorial Choices Are Making Powerful Style Statements.

What's The Symbolism of Purple?

A lot of theories came up online about the colour coordination, but one of the most common one, is purple is the sign of unity. The colour is said to be symbolic of bipartisanship of America coming together. When you mix the colour of the American flag, red (Republican Party) and blue (Democratic party), the result is purple. Even the swing states are referred as Purple States.

Purple is also the colour of suffragettes. This goes back to the 19th century, when women fought for their right to vote in the public elections. Suffragettes is a member of an activist women's organization in the early 20th century who, under the banner "Votes for Women".

Purple is the colour of International Women's Day celebrations on March 8. It is also the colour of domestic violence. There are different meanings associated with the hue, but the one of unity stands out for US Inauguration. And people are loving it. Other than the important political event for the US, there was also a fashion statement put out there.

