Woman Exposes Cheating Boyfriend on Viral TikTok Video; Films His Texts With Other Girl

TikTok has lately been a platform for girls and boys, who are conveniently revealing their partners on the video-sharing app. We have seen many clips going viral on social media. And now it is TikTok user, Autumn Moore who exposed her cheating boyfriend. The video started with Moore unlocking her boyfriend’s phone and reading his texts with a person, who he saved as “Jason Work 19.” She filmed his texts with another girl. The messages are filled with the word, “baby” and many hearts and kiss emojis. The viral video, reposted on Twitter has so far achieved about 3.9 million views, and the number is expected to increase. Apple Watch’s ‘Booty Selfie’ Exposes Instagram Influencer, Neyleen Ashley’s Cheating Boyfriend.

The original video was reportedly removed from TikTok. While she was filming the text messages, her boyfriend was snoring. “Damn he do be sleeping good doe (she caught her man cheating),” reads the caption of the video. The clip abruptly ends with Moore hitting the guy with her phone. We do not know what happened right away, but she eventually released more videos explaining the situation. NFL Reporter Jane Slater Caught Cheating Ex-boyfriend via Fitbit! Suspected After Device Showed High Physical Activity Levels at 4 AM.

Here's the Viral Video:

Damn he do be sleeping good doe (she caught her man cheating) pic.twitter.com/pB5X1NzbLn — S.🎨 (@makeupbyshaniah) February 3, 2020

Moore filmed a “storytime” on her TikTok account. It involves how the guy cheated her in the past, emotional manipulation and extended trips in the name of “work.” She said they were dating for a few months. The guy was “manipulative” and even sexually abused her. Moore said he forced her to stop working as he did not want to “share her” and he in return would pay her bills.

Part 1 of the Storytime!

She revealed this is not the first time; he was caught cheating. Moore tried to leave him multiple times during their relationship, but her boyfriend always made her stay.

Here's Another Video:

Here's How She Found Out About 'Jason':

@nygf Are y’all mad it’s in so many parts? SORRY 😭 also if you’ve never been in an abusive relationship don’t ask why I was planning on marrying my abuser ♬ original sound - nygf

Moore confronted her boyfriend, and they broke up. Many accused her of doxing the woman’s address in the text messages. But she made another TikTok video stating that it was an old address and hence it was not doxing.