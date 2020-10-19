To those who don’t know, BDSM includes sexual and nonsexual acts that fall under the umbrella of bondage and disciple (B&D), dominance and submission (D&S) and sadochism and masochism (S&M). It may not always be present in fantasy, practising BDSM requires a lot of research, communication and planning, and there has to be consent. And whether one should take their kink to the public display or not, is whole another debate, something the internet is currently divided after a tweet went viral. A Twitter user shared a picture of a couple taking their sexual fantasy at a public display. The tweet has sparked debate online. While some are of the opinion that if there is consent, and no live sex is taking place, the pair should not be questioned. Others are entirely against the idea of couples taking their kink in public places.

There are reasons why someone might want to engage in discrete public displays of kink. Some could be okay; others are afraid of triggering negative reactions of non-kinksters. So, when the couple was spotted at a Erewhon store bringing their fantasy in the public domain donning their BDSM kink equipment, it raised eyebrows. Twitter user, Paul Tao, shared the picture. The woman can be seen wearing a face mask, putting her partner on leash. The guy appeared to play the role of submissive, wearing a BDSM dog collar, happily following his mistress.

Here's the Tweet:

What’s wrong with it? Twitter users are divided on the viral pic. While some are of the opinion that there is nothing wrong about it considering that there is no sex involved, others are against it. They believe that couples should not bring their kink to public places because not everyone is ‘consenting’ of being part of the scene.

Netizens Are Divided!

Consent!

No Sex Involved in Public, So No Problem!

Is It?

True That!

Divided Opinion

Masks and Social Distancing!

Advice!

Taking Kinks at Public Places

Public display of love has always garnered eyebrows. And when it comes to kink and role-plays or sexual involvement in public, there are a varied of opinions. Should couples cover their kink, when in public to avoid social shamming?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).