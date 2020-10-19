To those who don’t know, BDSM includes sexual and nonsexual acts that fall under the umbrella of bondage and disciple (B&D), dominance and submission (D&S) and sadochism and masochism (S&M). It may not always be present in fantasy, practising BDSM requires a lot of research, communication and planning, and there has to be consent. And whether one should take their kink to the public display or not, is whole another debate, something the internet is currently divided after a tweet went viral. A Twitter user shared a picture of a couple taking their sexual fantasy at a public display. The tweet has sparked debate online. While some are of the opinion that if there is consent, and no live sex is taking place, the pair should not be questioned. Others are entirely against the idea of couples taking their kink in public places.

There are reasons why someone might want to engage in discrete public displays of kink. Some could be okay; others are afraid of triggering negative reactions of non-kinksters. So, when the couple was spotted at a Erewhon store bringing their fantasy in the public domain donning their BDSM kink equipment, it raised eyebrows. Twitter user, Paul Tao, shared the picture. The woman can be seen wearing a face mask, putting her partner on leash. The guy appeared to play the role of submissive, wearing a BDSM dog collar, happily following his mistress.

Spotted at Erewhon today. pic.twitter.com/krKoPrXVGX — Paul Tao (@paultao) October 18, 2020

What’s wrong with it? Twitter users are divided on the viral pic. While some are of the opinion that there is nothing wrong about it considering that there is no sex involved, others are against it. They believe that couples should not bring their kink to public places because not everyone is ‘consenting’ of being part of the scene.

Kink is beautiful & consensual. The slave is very happy to be attending his mistress there as that is the relationship they have. No live sex act is taking place. If someone brings their 200 pound pit into Starbucks, no one says anything as they have no right. No difference here. — devlinwilder (@DevlinWilder) October 18, 2020

Public humiliation is great and all, but we gotta talk about... You know, maybe not doing this in public spaces because not everyone is consenting to being part of the scene that you brought to the store. — 🕸️🕷️ironically, spiders🕷️🕸️ (@SmallAngryQueer) October 18, 2020

I don't see what the big deal is. There's no sex act involved. If my son asked me why they were doing that I would say "They're just playing. Sometimes grownups in a relationship like to dress up and pretend to be other people or even animals." There's a lot worse to be seen. — Chris * 25¢ OnlyFans / Top 0.001% Onlyfans (@neverchoked) October 18, 2020

Why do people think it's a good idea to practice kink in public? . . . With people who didn't consent to see/participate in it — Gareth Jenkins (@Jenkgarth) October 18, 2020

I don’t “consent” to see straight people make out on the subway but it doesn’t matter because I don’t get to police other people’s behaviour that doesn’t actually involve me. — poorhistorian (@poorhistorian) October 18, 2020

Why should people have to get consent from everyone else for their kink? Providing the people engaging in it are constenting and no laws are being broken what’s your issue? — Non-binaryNerd (@ChrisCa77408053) October 18, 2020

They’re wearing masks and social distancing, not sure what the big deal is — non podhoretz (NOT the guy from commentary) (@crookedroads770) October 18, 2020

Keep it in bed and nobody will complain — Trappy (@BearTrappy1) October 19, 2020

This is disgusting and I wish people stopped taking their kinks into public spaces. — April 💕 (@Sleepiiprincess) October 18, 2020

Public display of love has always garnered eyebrows. And when it comes to kink and role-plays or sexual involvement in public, there are a varied of opinions. Should couples cover their kink, when in public to avoid social shamming?

