It is World Cancer Day 2021 today, February 4. The day is annually marked to raise awareness of cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. As we observe the global event, sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, took the opportunity to participate and help increasing awareness of the disease. The Padma Shri awardee created a staggering sand art, at the beach, and it accurately captures how painful the cancer is. His creation also gives a ray of hope for a cancer-free world, one day. The picture of the sand art has impressed netizens, and they are all in praises of the amazing artwork.

Pattnaik is one of those faces in our country, who never shy away to share his support and encouragement for major events. To mark India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, he created a powerful sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. For World Cancer Day 2021, the sand artist created a beautiful art at the beach. Not only does the sand art showcase how dangerous cancer is, but it also honours the cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. “We must all work together to free the world from the pain & suffering of #cancer,” he captioned the sand art.

Here's the Sand Art:

#WorldCancerDay :We must all work together to free the world from the pain & suffering of #cancer. pic.twitter.com/IvIBCn7emJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 4, 2021

World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the World Cancer Declaration's goals, written in 2008. The primary goal is to reduce the illness and death caused by cancer significantly. The day also targets misinformation, raise awareness and reduce stigma.

