People across the world celebrate the art, craft, science and history of photography on August 19. World Photography Day is an annual celebration. The whole idea behind observing this day is to hold discussions about photography and encourage individuals who want to pursue it.

This day originates from the invention of Daguerreotype, or daguerreotypy, which was the first publicly available photographic process developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1837. Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Sam Rowley’s Picture of Two Mice Fighting Over Leftover Food on London Subway Wins.

On January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences (FAS) announced the daguerreotypy process. On August 19, 1839, the French government bought the patent and said that the invention is a free gift to the world, without any copyright.

However, Daguerreotype wasn't the first permanent photographic image. In the year 1826, Nicephore Niepce captured the earliest known photographic image “View from the Window at Le Gras” using a process called heliographic.

In today's world, there is a photographer hidden in each one of us. If you don't believe us, just look at your gallery, Snapchat or Instagram page. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, you can celebrate this day by clicking photos and sharing them on social media or you can even take up a photography course.

