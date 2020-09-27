Travelling is a significant part in everyone’s life. Whether you are a travel lover or someone who take short trips once in a while for work or any other purposes, travelling makes that moment better and memorable. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel life has altered. Tourism has been among the hardest hit of all sectors by the pandemic and it spared no country. On World Tourism Day 2020, people are sharing images and wishes on social media, with tourism sectors focusing to rethink its future. In addition, those who are missing travelling badly have also taken to Twitter to share throwback pictures from their travel diaries along with inspiring captions on tourism.

There are many reasons why humans have loved to travel across countries. From discovering new lands to interacting with different people, travel broadens one’s mind in the truest way. Even the tiniest place has the power to place a significant memory in you. World Tourism Day 2020 aims to develop the tourism section, keeping vast more important aspects in mind to save the industry and give everyone the best travel experiences. Let us check out the how Tweeple is celebrating World Tourism Day 2020 with images, wishes and messages. World Tourism Day 2020 Special: From Virtual Tours to Flights to Nowhere, How The Idea of Traveling is Changing Amid The Pandemic. 

Restrictions on travel and a sudden drop in consumer demand have led to an unprecedented fall in international tourism numbers, which in turn have led to an economic crisis and the loss of jobs. Tourism can eventually help us move beyond the pandemic, but only with proper cooperation and planning.

