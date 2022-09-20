A XXX creator of OnlyFans who is also a nurse finds herself in hot water after being a "distraction" to her co-workers. She asserts that she was fired from her position because her coworkers watch her videos. Jaelyn, 22, revealed that creating content for OnlyFans is her primary source of income on TikTok with over 1.9 million views and she has ever since found her herself amid controversies. She had been employed as a nurse for a nursing home organisation for the past 18 months, up until this point when controversies arose. Jaelyn reported that she was recently requested to work one day. But as soon as she arrived at work, a woman she had never met before greeted her and begged to speak with her. It was found out that while Jaelyn was away, the nurses at one of the nursing homes had been accessing her social media and OnlyFans account. Although she makes more money creating content for OnlyFans, she wants to keep nursing. Recently, Detroit police officer Janelle Zielinski is suspended from the force after the department found her OnlyFans account on Instagram. The former female cop joined the police department after graduation in March.

"She said that she can’t have that happening every time that I work so she has to let me go. The Main reason for letting me go is because they need a job more than I do. Like they paid for my site, so they all could see and look at the nurse’s station while they’re on the clock," Jaelyn said. She was urged by her fans to file a wrongful termination complaint. In a follow-up video, Jaelyn said she met up with the woman who fired her to get a written explanation to send to a lawyer. Despite having a popular OnlyFans account, she continued to nurse because the pay in the adult industry is so unpredictable. She stated, "On OF, you never know what you're going to make. It simply really depends. One month, you could make $600, the next, $50,000."

Some OnlyFans creator facing similar criticism are fighting their own battles. Courtney Tillia, the teacher-turned-OnlyFans star is now receiving a lot of encouragement and is being called an "inspiration" to other educators after quitting her job as a teacher and earning a million dollars as an 18+ OnlyFans model. She is not the only one who was in hot waters for being a part of XXX websites. Just recently an OnlyFans Star & Teacher Miguelina Fredes’ hot pics were leaked on social media and refused to leave her teaching position after the concerned parents wanted her fired!

Nurse-Turned-OnlyFans Creator Jaelyn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

