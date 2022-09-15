Detroit police officer Janelle Zielinski is suspended from the force after the department found her OnlyFans account on Instagram. The former female cop joined the police department after graduation in March. As per news reports, on Tuesday, 13 September, Chief James White launched a probe after discovering her account where she posted adult content. However, later the agency found out that Janelle resigned prior to the investigation into her OnlyFans account. Kerala Police Officer Suspended for 'Stealing' Money from Bank Account of Thief's Kin by Misusing Her ATM Card.

Read The Whole Story:

Janelle Zielinski resigned just as the department opened an Internal Affairs investigation. Detroit police officer resigns as agency discovers racy OnlyFans page https://t.co/5D5fD7EpxG via @lawofficer — Jim McNeff (@JimMcNeff) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)