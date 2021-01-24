If XXX OnlyFans Star Vanessa Sierra has been all over your timeline recently, you are not the only one. The Love Island star has been grabbing headlines as she has found herself tied to various controversies. Recently, she shared a rant video complaining about the quarantine system applied at the hotel while she accompanied beau, Tennis Star Bernard Tomic at the Australian Open. After sharing the Quarantine rant from the hotel room where she was staying with her boyfriend Tomic, she received immense flak on social media. However, she has finally apologised in a YouTube video saying: "During this time of COVID, a lot of people are going through s*** and struggling … so for the people I offended, I do apologise. It was not intended to upset anyone, it was just supposed to be lighthearted."

She further said: "It’s been really overwhelming. I’ve received death threats and so many abusive messages. My vlogs are intended for showing people my personal (life). I try and be honest and show people things as they are. I don’t think I really complained (that much) other than about the food and I do apologise to the chefs, they’ve made a big effort to improve the food."

Wartch XXX OnlyFans Star Vanessa Sierra's Video:

According to Vanessa, she has received death threats from more than 500 people. Tennis player Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa may be a new name in the sports world but she has been a part of the reality show, Love Island from a very long time. She is now an adult star who has over 1 million followers on her Instagram account. The 26-year-old Vanessa first gained fame when she became a part of the famous dating show Love Island Australia in 2019, and that time she dated Matt Zukowski.

Vanessa holds an academic degree in Finance and Economics, created her account on the XXX OnlyFans some time ago. It is a subscription-based website that doesn't conceal any explicit content.

If you want to subscribe to XXX OnlyFans Star Vanessa Sierra's hot content you will have to shell out $ 20. In December last year, Instagram banned her account citing violation of rules. She was accused of promoting OnlyFans and spreading obscenity with XXX content. In November, Vanessa officially admitted to being in a relationship with Bernard Tomic who is called the tennis world's bad boy. After this, both of them started posting many pictures of them together on social media. Bernard recently qualified for the Australian Open in Doha after which both reached Melbourne.

