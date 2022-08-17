XXX OnlyFans website has been getting extremely popular in the past years. However, it keeps finding itself in trouble every now and then BUT this time things may have gone out of hand. It's alleged that OnlyFans paid Meta to add thousands of XXX adult celebrities to a terrorist watchlist. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), which was initially co-founded by Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and YouTube to "stop the spread of mass shooting videos and other terrorist content across social media sites," is allegedly run by the X-rated entertainment platform and is accused of paying several Meta employees in 2018 to add the names and social media accounts of over 20,000 sex workers to a watchlist.

Additionally, performers on the list were "shadowbanned" and forbidden from advertising any video on social media platforms like Instagram, according to a class-action lawsuit brought by adult stars Alana Evans, Kelly Pierce, and Ruby. Furthermore, they assert that OnlyFans' parent firm Fenix International funded the bribes "via a covert Hong Kong subsidiary into offshore Philippines bank accounts set up by the crooked Meta workers." Matt Le Tissier's Daughter-in-law Turns XXX Porn Star as Alex Le Tissier Joins OnlyFans Causing Fallout With Ex-Footballer! Everything You Need to Know.

In order to gain a competitive advantage, the defendants "acted in a conspiracy to exploit a terrorist blacklist." However, the charges have been denied by both Meta and OnlyFans. The former told the BBC that "these allegations are without merit and we will address them in the framework of the case as needed." Regarding OnlyFans, a spokesman confirmed these incidents in a statement to the New York.

