Call for a major goof-up, a man in Andhra Pradesh has reportedly received a porn site link in his email instead of religious material from a bhakti channel. The incident erupted protests in the state, and a vigilance inquiry has also been initiated in the case. According to the report, the devotee was expecting Shatamanam Bhavati programme by the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), who allegedly had sent a XXX site link. Not much information was immediately available for the scenario, but it was further reported that the accused had been identified and further action is initiated against him. Royal Blunder! British Monarch Official Website Mistakenly Linked Visitors to Porn Site Instead of Charity.

The SVBC channel is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and an employee of the channel sent the porn site link instead of the religious programme the man asked for. What appears to be an error, the matter is quite serious and garnered a lot of attention across the state. While the shocked devotee has filed a complaint to the TTD chairman, YV Subba Reddy, and EO KS Jawahar Reddy, India Today reported that it also erupted protest by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The investigation revealed that employees at SVBC watch porn and other X-rated videos during their working hours. Action has been taken against the employee who allegedly had sent the porn link instead of religious material. The report further added that former board member and BJP leader, Bhanu Prakash Reddy has demanded the immediate exclusion of those involved and even questioned the recruitment process.

SVBC TV is a bhakti channel and the first 24-hour satellite Telugu devotional channel dedicated to broadcasting Hindu devotional programs and live telecasts of pujas performed in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

