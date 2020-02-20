Royal Blunder! British Monarch Official Website Mistakenly Linked Visitors to Porn Site Instead of Charity

The Royal Family (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

What a royal blunder! The British royal family mistakenly linked visitors to porn instead of charity. The X-rated link was reportedly discovered in an unclear section of the Queen’s official website, royal.uk that was intended to highlight the charities endorsed by Prince Harry. The official website of the British monarch has news and updates about Queen Elizabeth II and her family and charities they support. Soon after Buckingham Palace was alerted to the X-rated glitch, the correct URL was listed immediately. Media reports later confirmed that the XXX website, unfortunately, shares the same name as the South African state, the charity supports, which may have led to the royal blunder. Princess Charlotte Shyly Copies Mom Kate Middleton to Give Her Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham.

Dolen Cymru is a Welsh non-profit to create positive change in the Southern African Kingdom of Lesotho. The hyper-link was supposed to direct donors to the charity site, but instead sent them to Chinese porn site full of videos of people having sex. The page even had pop-ups for “rape incest porn” and “live sex shows,” reported The Sun. It is not known if the royal family’s website was hacked, but it appears that the porn site shares the same name as of the South African state.

Someone running the Royal domain seems to have assumed that the porn site’s actual address was Dolen Cymru instead. Users who followed the link were met with all XXX advertisements. The embarrassing blunder is now everywhere on the headlines, even after the site is correctly linked with the non-profit.

The Royal family is dealing with a lot, lately. Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement in Jeffery Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit as senior royals and David Linley’s decision to divorce wife Serena, ending 25 years of marriage have stirred the British monarch. And the latest blunder at the official website of the Royal family seems to have added more fuel.