Katiana Kay had fans go crazy after she taught people online "how to jump" after someone asked for it. The TikTok star had fans subscribe to her OnlyFans rapidly soon after she jumped on one of her videos. She was fairly famous on TikTok and Instagram but now is minting money on OnlyFans after one video of her jumping for a fan went viral. She gained an impressive number of followers overnight on her social media handles and also on OnlyFans after she posted a 14-second clip on TikTok showing people 'how to jump'. A user asked her ''can you teach me how to jump'' during a live interaction and she released the video quickly.

The model sported a plunging brown body-hugging top flaunting ample cleavage and showed off her dark blue bra during the 'how to jump' video that made her assets jiggle. The video went viral on TikTok in no time and got more than 600,000 views in the span of just a day. Right after the video was splattered all over the video sharing app, users began knocking on her OnlyFans account, leading her to get 1000+ subscribers the same day and rake in $25,000 in revenue.

OnlyFans became very popular only recently. It is a subscription-based website that doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans helps celebs like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like XXX star Renee Gracie, Cardi B, Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna use it to get closer to fans. OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

