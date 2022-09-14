Incidents of public XXX sex only seem to be increasing. Just recently, a flirtatious pair enjoyed a wild XXX romp sesh on a windowsill while onlookers applauded them. Yes, looks like people are enjoying PD and a little extra A in public if you know what we mean. This couple in particular performed a XXX show for drunken spectators in Lisdoonvarna, Clare, over the weekend. The graphic encounter, which was captured on camera and extensively shared on social media, features a man pushing on a lady who is seen gasping while wearing a salmon-coloured blouse. To enhance the racy contact, she pushed up her dress while her underwear was about her thigh. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s XXX Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

The couple stayed in their embrace as other partygoers walked and sat nearby. The couple, who were in the throes of passion, were questioned by curious bystanders sitting just metres away: "Are you having a nice time there bud? ” Additionally, they yelled various motivating phrases like "give it to her" and "go on, you angry creature."

The crowd questioned, "Is that all? " after the couple's spontaneous hook-up. Up to 40,000 lonely people in search of love travel to the small town's renowned matchmaking festival every year. The Lisdoonvarna Match-Making Festival, which dates back more than 160 years, is held in the town's bars, eateries, and hotels throughout the month of September. Agoraphilia: Why Do People like Having Sex in Public Places? Know More About the Fetish for Enjoying Sex Outdoors.

A spokesman said: "Gardai are aware of a video circulating on social media of an alleged incident in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare between Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th September 2022. Gardai are conducting enquiries into the matter." This comes after a shocking X-rated video of a pair having sex in public went aka the ‘Liverpool Concert Square’ incident. The x-rated video had gone viral where a man and a woman, who is said to be an XXX OnlyFans star, were caught having sex in Concert Square. The video went viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).