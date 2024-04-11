Azamgarh, April 11: Four children drowned while bathing in a pond in a village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kushalgaon village in the Bardan area of the district, they said. The bodies of the children -- aged between seven and 10 years -- were fished out by some villagers, police said. Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Yamuna River With Daughters After Argument With Her Husband, Three Drown.

