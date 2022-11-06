Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani while Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Phone Bhoot has recently released and the audience has found Katrina Kaif’s starrer movie roasting the fantasy drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 2: Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Horror–Comedy Inches Closer to Rs 5 Crore Mark.

Take a look:

A viewer gives his take on the dialogues

Not the cast of #PhoneBhoot going to a secret hidout of the antagonist and saying: 'AATMARAM KI JAGAH KO KAISE DHOONDE, YEH TOH GOOGLE MAPS PE BHI NAHI HAI' or capturing his weapon and saying: 'ASTRA HAI TOH BUTTON TOH HOGA' 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 4, 2022

Another user shared

Their war cry before using the astra is “ram bhopal Varma ki aankh” 🤣 — Champak Ghyundai (@ChampakGhyundai) November 4, 2022

A fan shares that they updated the film dialogues and did a good job

Oooh.. they did good job updating the script till the final few months 👀 — Sabhyata | ಸಭ್ಯತಾ (@SabhyataKappali) November 4, 2022

Some feel that the movie is bringing good pop culture

Watched it after your review.After Mard ko dard nahi hota,I found this to be another Bollywood movie making good pop culture and other movie references. — Asim (@AsimNrjnk) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)