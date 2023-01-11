New Delhi, January 11 : Luxury auto brand, Lexus has unveiled its much anticipated RX SUV in India. The company has also confirmed that the Lexus RX SUV will launch in the Indian market by end of March 2023. The luxury SUV will be offered here in two trims – RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance. The RX 350h Luxury gets powered by a 247hp 2.5-litre turbo-charged petrol engine along with a strong-hybrid system. Check out images below. Auto Expo 2023: Kia Unveils EV9 Electric SUV Concept, KA4 MPV; Watch Video To Know More Details.

Lexus RX Unveiled At The Auto Expo 2023 :

New Lexus RX unveiled pic.twitter.com/g4ZHQcgibR — Somnath Chatterjee (@SomChaterji) January 11, 2023

