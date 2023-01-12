New Delhi, January 12 : Tata Motors has unveiled a sporty variant of its Altroz, dubbed at the Tata Altroz Racer at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. With truly racy exterior styling, and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon, it churns out 120 BHP and 1170 Nm paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox for a punchy performance. When launched, it would be rivalling the Hyundai i20 N Line. Tata Altroz has been also unveiled in its CNG avatar at the ongoing Auto Expo. Watch video for more details. Auto Expo 2023: Concise Look at Day 1’s Most Important Unveils and Launches.

Tata Motors Presents The Racy Looking 'Altroz Racer' :

Introducing the performance avatar of the ALTROZ that is sporty and stunning! A race car-inspired design combined with exhilarating performance to get your pulses racing! Visit https://t.co/13c4fq0x9Z to know more. pic.twitter.com/emvS9OsA9M — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)