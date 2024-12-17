Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a post on Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) about its upcoming Ola stores in India. Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Super excited as we take the #SavingsWalaScooter to every city, town and tehsil!” The post highlighted Ola’s plan to expand its presence across India. Aggarwal revealed that 4,000 Ola Stores would soon open nationwide to bring their e-scooters closer to customers in India. The new stores might be a part of Ola Electric’s strategy to make its electric scooters more accessible in India. Tesla FSD Update Begins To Roll Out With New Features; Check Details.

Bhavish Aggarwal Teases 4,000 New Ola Stores in India

Super excited as we take the #SavingsWalaScooter to every city, town and tehsil! FOUR THOUSAND Ola Stores are opening across the country very very soon 🥳#4KOlaStores pic.twitter.com/0PJhyn9eur — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 17, 2024

