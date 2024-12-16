Tesla FSD (Supervised) V13.2.1 is now rolling out, shared Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) in a post on December 16, 2024. The update brings advanced features to Tesla's Full Self-Driving system. The release highlights improvements in features, which are expected to make Tesla vehicles smarter and safer for its users. The latest Tesla FSD update includes full-resolution A14 video inputs at 36 Hz, improved reward predictions for collision avoidance, and optimised speed profiles for city streets and highways. Additionally, it introduces dynamic routing to detect and display road closures for navigation. Tesla and Waymo Lead the Self-Driving Space, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Watch Video).

Tesla FSD V13.2.1 Rolling Out

NEWS: Tesla FSD (Supervised) V13.2.1 is now rolling out. Some Tesla owners with Cybertrucks are also now receiving V13 https://t.co/JmRHpJY5QU pic.twitter.com/cuuuHjDBKM — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 15, 2024

