BMW iX3 unveiled in India with WLTP-certified range up to 805 km on a single charge and 400 kW fast-charging support, allowing 372 km range in just 10 minutes. BMW iX3 electric car comes with bold design featuring vertical kidney grilles, horizontal light signature, flush door handles, and a wraparound cockpit. The car boasts BMW Panoramic iDrive with the new OS X, central free-cut display, multifunction steering, and 3D heads-up display. The SUV is powered by sixth-generation eDrive tech with cylindrical-cell batteries, 800V architecture, and there is also an optional dual motors which includes an ASM front motor for xDrive variants. It introduces symbiotic brakes, allowing 98% of braking energy to be recuperated. Production starts November 2025, with technologies influencing over 40 BMW models by 2027. VinFast VF6 Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Electric SUV Launched in India.

BMW Unveils iX3 EV in India

BMW iX3 50 xDrive: WLTP energy consumption combined: 17,9 - 15,1 kWh/100 km; WLTP CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO₂ class: A; WLTP electric range: 679-805km

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)