Honda Cars India is all set to launch the Honda Amaze 2024 today in India. The next-generation Amaze will come with upgrades in design and features. The new Amaze will come with a new grille, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, and a redesigned bumper. At the rear, it will get updated LED taillamps for a new look. The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to offer three variants, which may include V, VX, and ZX. The sub-compact sedan might feature wireless charging, Type-C ports, rear AC vents, and an advanced ADAS suite. The new Amaze may be powered by the same 1.2-litre 4-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open Now; Check Price and Delivery Details.

New Honda Amaze Launch Today in India

