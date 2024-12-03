Skoda Auto India launched its sub-4 metre compact SUV, the Skoda Kylaq, on November 6. Bookings for the Kylaq began on December 2, with price starting at INR 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can look forward to deliveries starting from January 27, 2025. The vehicle is powered by a 1.0 TSI engine paired with a 6-speed Tiptronic transmission. It features an electric sunroof with anti-pinch technology, 6-way electrically adjustable ventilated seats, and a boot space of 446 litres. The Skoda Kylaq comes with over 25 standard safety features, including six airbags. Skoda Kylaq Classic starts at INR 7,89,000 (ex-showroom). The Kylaq Signature variant starts at INR 9,59,000 (ex-showroom), The Kylaq Signature + variant starts at INR 11,40,000 (ex-showroom) and the Kylaq Prestige variant starts at INR 13,35,000 (ex-showroom). Hyundai Motor Group Announces Partnerships With IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras To Boost EV Research in India.

Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open Now

The Škoda Kylaq booking is now live. Bold, stylish, and engineered to inspire - make it yours today! Book now - https://t.co/JaLMuhKS6k#SkodaKylaq #SkodaIndiaNewEra pic.twitter.com/rzgvN12j6y — Škoda India (@SkodaIndia) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)